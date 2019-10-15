e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

4 family members charred to death in Jhansi blaze

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2019 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Four members of a family were charred to death and the head of the family was grievously injured when a fire broke out in their house in Jhansi’s Seepri Bazar early on Tuesday morning, said SSP, Jhansi, OP Singh.

The deceased included Jagdish Udainia 40, his wife Rajni, 35, daughter Muskan, 10 and his mother Kumud, 70. Jugal Kishore, the father of Jagdish, received burn injuries and has been admitted to the government hospital in Jhansi in a critical condition, said Singh, who reached the site of the incident on getting information.

Jagdish’s brother Deepak Udainia said the fire broke out in a shop outside the house and quickly spread to the house. The locals tried to break in and rescue those trapped inside but could not reach them due to the rising flames.

The neighbours, however, rescued four other family members, including Deepak, who were sleeping in another part of the house.

An electrical short circuit is believed to have caused the fire but some neighbours suspect foul play, police said.

“We have sent the bodies for autopsy and begun investigation to find out the exact cause of the fire,” said SSP Singh.

Chief minister Yodi Adityanath has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives in the fire in Jhansi. He has asked the authorities to provide all help and ensure best medical treatment to the injured.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 16:36 IST

top news
Chidambaram to be questioned by ED tomorrow in Tihar, free to arrest him later
Chidambaram to be questioned by ED tomorrow in Tihar, free to arrest him later
ED summons NCP’s Praful Patel in alleged land deal with Dawood’s aide
ED summons NCP’s Praful Patel in alleged land deal with Dawood’s aide
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
Insulted, says Bengal Governor at puja event hosted by CM Mamata Banerjee
Insulted, says Bengal Governor at puja event hosted by CM Mamata Banerjee
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
Karti takes aim at new BCCI appointments, Twitter serves him reminder
Karti takes aim at new BCCI appointments, Twitter serves him reminder
Ganguly unanimous pick for BCCI’s top post: How the drama unfolded
Ganguly unanimous pick for BCCI’s top post: How the drama unfolded
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi DesignsGoogle Pixel 4
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities