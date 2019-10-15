4 family members charred to death in Jhansi blaze

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 16:36 IST

Four members of a family were charred to death and the head of the family was grievously injured when a fire broke out in their house in Jhansi’s Seepri Bazar early on Tuesday morning, said SSP, Jhansi, OP Singh.

The deceased included Jagdish Udainia 40, his wife Rajni, 35, daughter Muskan, 10 and his mother Kumud, 70. Jugal Kishore, the father of Jagdish, received burn injuries and has been admitted to the government hospital in Jhansi in a critical condition, said Singh, who reached the site of the incident on getting information.

Jagdish’s brother Deepak Udainia said the fire broke out in a shop outside the house and quickly spread to the house. The locals tried to break in and rescue those trapped inside but could not reach them due to the rising flames.

The neighbours, however, rescued four other family members, including Deepak, who were sleeping in another part of the house.

An electrical short circuit is believed to have caused the fire but some neighbours suspect foul play, police said.

“We have sent the bodies for autopsy and begun investigation to find out the exact cause of the fire,” said SSP Singh.

Chief minister Yodi Adityanath has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives in the fire in Jhansi. He has asked the authorities to provide all help and ensure best medical treatment to the injured.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 16:36 IST