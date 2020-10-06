₹4 lakh stolen from Navi Mumbai woman’s bank account through 32 transactions

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 00:05 IST

A 26-year-old woman in Nerul has been cheated of ₹4 lakh after an unidentified person siphoned off the money from her bank account in one-and-a-half months. Police suspect the accused managed to hack her net banking login to make digital transactions.

According to the Nerul police, the complainant Nadira Khan’s father had opened a savings account for her marriage expenses in 2015. Until late June, her family had managed to save ₹5.03 lakh in the account.

In her complaint, Khan stated that she did not make any transaction from her account during the lockdown period. In September, when Khan had gone to the ATM to withdraw ₹200, she realised that the account had only ₹1.03 lakh left.

“Khan and her brother approached the bank and got the statement of her account during which they found that ₹4.01 lakh was fraudulently spent from the account in 32 transactions. The transactions were made between July 15 and September 1,” said an officer of the Nerul police station.

After Khan submitted a complaint to the police, a case of cheating was registered against an unidentified person under the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.

The police have approached the bank and are also taking assistance from the Navi Mumbai cybercrime cell to establish how exactly the accused managed to withdraw such large amounts without the complainant learning about it.