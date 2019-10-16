e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

4-year-old killed as portion of slab collapses in Virar

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:36 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
A four-year-old girl died after a portion of the balcony slab of a four-storeyed building fell on her in Nityanand Nagar, Kopri in Virar (East) on Tuesday night.

Bhoomi Vinod Patil was playing in the passageway of the common balcony on the third floor when the concrete portion fell on her, said a Vasai-Virar fire brigade officer.

“The building was illegal and around 80 families who residing there were evacuated safely. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) also disconnected the power supply to the building,” the officer said.

Patil’s body was discovered at 10.55pm, nearly three hours after the fire brigade was informed of the slab collapse.

The body has been sent for a post mortem and the report is awaited. Virar police have registered a case of accidental death.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 00:36 IST

