40 fined ₹10,000 for drunken driving in Chandigarh

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:53 IST

Even as the Chandigarh Police are yet to start issuing challans as per the new notification, a local court has taken the lead and fined at least 40 drunken driving offenders with ₹10,000 on Tuesday. However, only nine offenders could pay the hefty fine in the court as they were not prepared to come across such a hefty fine.

Drunken driving offenders were in for a shock when they were told about the penalty amount. Many left without paying the fine as they weren’t carrying ₹10,000 with them. Some went to the nearest ATM to withdraw cash and returned to deposit the fine.

“The court has fined around 40 people ₹10,000 for drunken driving, out of them nine people paid the fine in the court of civil judge (junior division) Manu Mittu,” said an official from the court.

“This amount is too much,” said a man in his 40s, who paid ₹10,000 for the offence. He was challaned by the Chandigarh Police on Friday for drunken driving.

“The court imposed the fine as per the new notification,” said one of the officials. A senior advocate said that the amendment is already on record.

When asked whether Chandigarh has notified it, home secretary Arun Kumar Gupta said, “There is no need to notify the law separately and Chandigarh being a Union Territory, orders automatically comes into effect with Centre’s notification.”

One of the advocates practising at the local courts said as per the previous Act, the fine for drunken driving was up to ₹2,000, which has been enhanced to ₹10,000.

As per Section 185 of Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, first-time offence can lead to imprisonment up to six months, or fine up to ₹2,000 or both. Also, as per Section 20 (2) of MV Act, drunken driving offender’s driving licence can be disqualified for a period of at least six months. As per Section 22(2) of MV Act, for the second offence, the court by order will cancel the driving licence of the person.

As per the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, notification, the amount of fine for different violations was considerably hiked to make commuting safer.

Senior officials from the traffic police on the condition of anonymity said that they were yet to receive orders about this. “The government of India will first give the green signal to the Chandigarh administration which will then inform the traffic police, which hasn’t happened till now. The challans on Tuesday were issued by the court and not by the traffic police,” they said.

Provisions under the new notification

Drunken driving: ₹2,000 to ₹10,000

Driving without licence: ₹500 to ₹5,000

Without helmet: ₹300 to ₹1,000 (licence will get suspended for 3 months)

Triple riding : ₹300 to ₹2,000 (licence will get suspended for 3 months)

Without seat belt : ₹300 to ₹1,000

Speeding: ₹1,000

