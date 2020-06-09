e-paper
Home / Cities / 40-year-old cop dies of Covid in Palghar

40-year-old cop dies of Covid in Palghar

cities Updated: Jun 09, 2020 19:02 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
A 40-year-old constable succumbed to Covid-19, on Tuesday morning in a Nalla Sopara hospital. The deceased was attached to Waliv police station in Vasai.

Sachin Navadkar, police sub-inspector and public relations officer, Palghar police said, “He was admitted on June 1 to a civic hospital in Bhayander, but as his condition worsened, he was shifted to a Nalla Sopara hospital, said Navadkar.

The constable had joined the force in 2003 and had completed 17 years of service. This is the first recorded death of police personnel in Palghar district, while till date around 33 personnel including two officers have tested positive, said Navadkar.

