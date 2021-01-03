46 farmers have died during protests so far, four in last 24 hours

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 23:55 IST

At least four farmers, of the thousands camped at Delhi’s borders to demand a repeal of three contentious farm laws passed by the Parliament in September last year, have died in the last 24 hours, police said.

Police records showed that atotal of nine people, including Sikh saint Baba Ram Singh, have died at the Kundli-Singhu border, while 10 have died at Tikri border so far. Farmer leaders, on the other hand, claimed that 46 farmers had sacrificed their lives across all border points of the city.

As per records, 18-year-old Jashanpreet Singh of Punjab died of heart attack and Jagbir Singh, 65, of Jind died due to biting cold on Saturday night at Tikri border. At Kundli-Singhu border, Kulbir Singh, 52, a resident of Gangana village in Sonepat was found dead on Sunday in a tent and Shamsher Singh, 45, a resident of Sangrur also died at Civil hospital in Sonepat, after his health deteriorated.

PGIMS spokesman, Dr Gajender Singh said Jashanpreet was referred to PGIMS from Bahadurgarh civil hospital on Saturday night, after he suffered a heart attack.

“After reaching here, he passed away. Another farmer, Jagbir Singh, who suffered a cold stroke, died here on Saturday night. We have conducted their post-mortem examinations and handed over their bodies to their family members,” he added.

Shamsher Singh, investigating officer of Kundli police station, said the protesting farmers had spotted the body of Kulbir Singh at a tent near the protesting here on Sunday morning.

“The farmers said he had complained of body pain and had gone to bed on Saturday night after eating langar. After receiving news of his demise, his co-villager Yudhishthira suffered heart attack and was rushed to civil hospital in Sonepat, from where he was referred to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical. Another farmer, Shamsher Singh from Sangrur in Punjab, also suffered a heart attack and died during treatment at Civil hospital here. He had joined the stir five days ago, according to farmers. We have handed over the bodies to their family members after conducting autopsies,” he added.

Singh said a total of nine people, including Sikh saint Baba Ram Singh have died at Kundli-Singhu border so far and most of them died due to heart attack or cold conditions.

Inderjit Singh, vice-president of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan sabha said as many as 46 farmers had given their sacrifice in the ongoing agitation.

“ These people are those who died either on borders or on their way to join the stir,” he added.

Addressing a press conference in Sonepat, former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government should take the matter up seriously and resolve the issue.

“Four farmers have sacrificed their lives in the past 24 hours and over 45 people have died in the agitation. I am surprised why the government is neglecting the farmers and their demands,” he added.