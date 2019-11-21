47 of 756 bulk waste producers start treating waste

cities

GREATER NOIDA: In Greater Noida, 47 of 756 bulk waste generators have started treating waste on their premises, as per the provisions of the waste management rules, 2016, officials said.

A bulk waste generator is one which either produces 100kg waste daily or the complex is built over an area of 5,000 square metres or above. While the compliance of waste generators so far is only 6.22%, the Greater Noida authority is hopeful that the remaining bulk waste generators will also develop the required facility on their premises soon and start treating waste.

Although the deadline for compliance was September 2019, the authority has given them time to have the system in place by another couple of months.

“We expect that in the next two or three months, all bulk waste generators will set up units and start treatment of waste on their premises. We have decentralised the system of waste collection and treatment as per the waste management rules. The bulk waste generators have assured us that they are arranging the required equipment and space,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

Greater Noida produces around 250 metric tonnes of waste daily. And it has also got the environment clearance for a landfill site, spread over 126 acres, in Astoli village. However, the authority does not want the bulk waste to reach the landfill as that is against norms.

“The waste management rules have clearly stated that bulk waste should be treated at source itself. Therefore, we have decentralised the system of waste treatment. We are also treating our green waste on green belts. In the next three months, Greater Noida will become a model city, where there will be no need to transport waste to the landfill,” Bhooshan said.

The authority said it has decided to increase the penalty against bulk waste generators, who are failing to comply with rules.

“We have been imposing a penalty against bulk waste generators as and when we find violations,” Bhooshan said.

The authority has so far imposed a penalty against bulk waste generators such as group housing complexes, hospitals, hotels, schools, colleges, industrial units and others.

The authority had fixed September 2019 as the last date to start treatment of waste by bulk waste generators. And since September, the authority is conducting inspections and imposing the penalty.

“We first created the awareness and then gave adequate time for compliance,” Bhooshan said.