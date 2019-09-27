e-paper
5,500 marshals to be deployed in DTC, cluster buses in Delhi

The actual demand, according to Delhi government officials, was for 12,000 marshals for their deployment in every DTC and orange cluster bus in two shifts each, in accordance with the original plan.

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Delhi government will initiate the recruitment process for 5,500 home guards who are to be deployed as marshals in public buses in the city
(HT Photo)
         

In another two days, the Delhi government will initiate the recruitment process for 5,500 home guards who are to be deployed as marshals in public buses in the city, the government said in a statement issued on Friday.

The actual demand, according to Delhi government officials, was for 12,000 marshals for their deployment in every DTC and orange cluster bus in two shifts each, in accordance with the original plan.

In August, the Delhi Assembly had approved a budgetary allocation of Rs 142 crore for appointment of marshals in Delhi Transport Corporation and orange cluster buses in which the free ride scheme for women will take off on October 29.

The statement said the Delhi government will seek an application for marshals by advertising in newspapers in another two days. The first priority will be given to home guards who have served for three years, followed by those with lower experience. The appointment will be done by Diwali (Oct 27).

According to official data, Delhi has around 5,000 former home guards whose contracts were terminated. And currently they have a home guard cadre strength of around 3,500.

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The move has been announced to ensure the safety of women in the city. Marshals have also been appointed in cluster buses for the first time. The Arvind Kejriwal government is constantly working on women’s safety.”

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 21:50 IST

