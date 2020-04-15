5 dead in Pune, as fresh cases surge to new high of 55

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 21:44 IST

PUNE Pune reported five more deaths of Covid-19 positive patients between Tuesday night and Wednesday, taking the toll in the city to 42.

All the five deaths were reported from Sassoon Hospital, health department officials said.

Pune also witnessed its highest number of Covid-19 positive cases recorded in a 24-hour period, with 55 fresh patients confirmed on Wednesday. The jump surpassed the previous highest of 44, recorded a day earlier, on Tuesday.

Pune’s (PMC and rural) total positive cases now stand at 377, 98 of whom are admitted to Sassoon General hospital. The rest are in Naidu hospital and other private hospitals in the city.

Of the 42 dead, 34 cases are from Sassoon hospital.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean Sassoon hospital, said, “Most of the patients who come to us are already in a critical condition. Some private hospitals, even Naidu hospital, often send their critical patients to Sassoon. Also, most red zones, like Tadiwala road and the peth areas are around Sassoon hospital and so, patients come to the hospital directly.”

The five deaths on Wednesday include a 49-year-old male from Parvati, who was admitted on April 14 and was declared dead on Wednesday. The deceased suffered from diabetes and aspiration pneumonia.

The second death was that of a 38-year-old male, also from Parvati, who was admitted on April 10 and was suffering from myocarditis and multi-organ dysfunction.

The third victim is a 73-year-old male from Bhavani peth, admitted on April 13, with acute kidney injury. He was declared dead on Wednesday.

The fourth is a 34-year-old male from Shivajinagar, admitted on April 14, suffering from morbid obesity.

The fifth is a 63-year-old male from Ramushiwadi, Gokhale nagar, admitted on April 13, and declared dead on Wednesday. He was also suffering diabetes, hypertension and myocarditis.

Of the 42 deaths reported in the city, 34 are from Sassoon, two from Noble hospital, and one each from Deenantah Mangeshkar hospital, Aundh Civil, Naidu, Inamdar, Jehnagir and Sahyadri Karve road.

Sassoon administration has issued a statement saying that the hospital has 21 ventilators currently dedicated to Covid-19 patients, which can be increased to as many as 150 if needed.

Sassoon has 31 senior doctors, 70 residential doctors and 76 nurses and other health staff dedicated to the Covid-19 wards.

Sassoon is also testing swab samples from Satara, Ahmednagar and Nashik, in addition to Pune.

The mental health helpline launched at the hospital, ‘Mansanwad’, has been receiving 20 calls daily, administration said.