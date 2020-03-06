5-month-old boy abducted from Faridkot rescued

cities

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 22:44 IST

The district police on Friday rescued a 5-month-old boy, who was abducted from Phidde Kalan village in Faridkot district, within five hours after the incident and arrested two women, including a juvenile. The child was handed over to the family.

The accused has been identified as Mahni Kaur of Village Khosa in Moga district and a 16-year-old girl.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manjit Singh Dhesi said that Amandeep Kaur of Phidde Kalan village filed a complaint in the morning that her 5-month –old son has gone missing.

“She said her son was sleeping with her, but when she woke up in the morning the boy was missing. They tried to find him but failed. She stated that their neighbour’s daughter Mahni, who slept at their home last night was also missing. Special teams were constituted to trace the child,” he said.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the child was abducted by Mahni and her juvenile friend. Mahni took the child when everyone was sleeping and fled with her friend, who was waiting outside the house on a two-wheeler. Mahni was arrested from Chand Baja village here, while her friend was arrested from Moga and the child was recovered from her possession,” the SSP said.

“It was learnt that Mahni was planning to sell the child. We are further investigating involvement of other people. This could lead us to probable human trafficking racket,” he added.

A case under Section 364 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Kotkapura Sadar police station.