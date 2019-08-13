50 students among 66 injured as MSRTC bus hits tree in Maharashtra’s Palghar

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:52 IST

A total of 66 people, including the driver and conductor of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, were injured after the vehicle rammed into a tree in Palghar on Tuesday. All the injured were admitted to Rural Hospital in Wada. The police have registered a case against the driver.

There were around 50 college students who also suffered injuries, police said. The bus was going to Wada from Pivli village in Shahpur taluka. While crossing Jambulpada, the driver, Vinayak Jadhav, lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a speed breaker and hit a tree, said police. “The injured passengers, including the driver and conductor GD Ramole, have been admitted to the hospital in Wada,” said a police officer from Wada police station.

Two of the passengers — Ramnavmi Prasad, 50, and Suman Prasad, 45 — who had severe injuries were shifted to Civil Hospital, Thane, the officer said.

The MSRTC, Wada division, has announced a compensation of ₹1,000 to people who sustained major injuries and ₹500 to those with minor injuries. The state transport body will also bear hospitalisation cost of the two passengers admitted to Civil Hospital, said an MSRTC official.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 22:49 IST