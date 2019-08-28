52-year-old biker dies in hit-and-run in Navi Mumbai

cities

A 52-year-old man from Ulwe died after his bike was hit by a trailer on Belapur-Uran road on Tuesday. The NRI police have registered a case against the unidentified driver.

According to the police, Pandurang Paringe, a resident of Wahal village, was crossing the road on his two-wheeler around 10.30am, when a trailer which was going towards Belapur from Uran hit him from the rear.

“Paringe suffered severe injuries on his head and other parts of his body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents. However, he succumbed to injuries after some time,” said a police officer from NRI police station. Paringe was a gardener at a local nursery.

“The trailer driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind. We hope to arrest him soon,” he said.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 304 (A), 279, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 134 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

Paringe’s body was handed over to his family after conducting the post-mortem at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hospital in Vashi.

The reports are awaited, police said.

