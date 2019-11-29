e-paper
53-year-old manager beaten up by two men

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2019 20:45 IST
Farhan Shaikh
A 53-year-old man was beaten up by two unidentified men near Khopta creek bridge on Thursday evening. The victim is a manager at a Nhava Sheva-based warehouse company. Police said the accused beat him up owing to a work-related dispute.

The manager was travelling in an SUV and was going to his home in Uran when the incident occurred. Around 6.30pm near Khopta creek bridge, the victim noticed something hit his car. When he slowed down, two bike-borne men blocked his path. The duo then pulled the man out of the car and beat him with bamboo sticks. They then fled the spot.

