532-kg heroin haul: NIA team visits suspect’s house in Batala

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:44 IST

Amritsar A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday visited the house of Deepak Kalas, alias Bobby, one of the accused in 532-kg seizure of heroin in June in Batala. The NIA’s visit comes just three days after its failure to take another accused, Ajay Gupta, in custody from a special court. “The team also questioned Bobby’s family members for around an hour,” said a senior police official.

On July 9, Amritsar rural police had arrested Deepak Kasal and one Love Sharma of Amritsar. Police had said the duo had transferred money through hawala route for smuggling of the heroin.

The officials of Amritsar Customs (preventive) seized 532kg of heroin and 52kg of mixed narcotics from the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari, in June. The Centre had handed over the heroin haul case to the NIA in July. The heroin was concealed in the consignment of 600 bags of rock salt, which was being imported from Pakistan.

Customs had said the salt’s consignment was ordered by an Amritsar-based importer, Gurpinder Singh, at the behest of a Jammu and Kashmir resident Tariq Ahmed Lone. Gurpinder was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar jail in July.