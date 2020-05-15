e-paper
54-yr-old woman dies in hit-and-run case in Ludhiana

The victim injured her head and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries

cities Updated: May 15, 2020 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A 54-year-old woman died in hit-and-run accident on Wednesday after an over-speeding motorcycle hit the cycle rickshaw she was travelling on along with her daughter-in-law.

The victim was identified as Pyari and a case was registered following the statement of Rajni, the daughter-in-law, of Manoranjan Colony of Salem Tabri.

The accused has been identified as Gagandeep Sharma of New Sutantar Nagar.

Rajni said, “Me and my mother-in-law were going to see a doctor. When we were near Jassiyan road, a motorcycle hit the rickshaw and we fell on the road. My mother-in-law injured her head and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.”

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. “We managed to trace the registration number of the motorcycle and identified the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest,” he said.

