55-year-old booked for refusing woman to offer prayers, hurling caste-based slurs

The Ghaziabad police on Thursday booked a 55-year-old caretaker of a place of worship in Sihani near Raj Nagar Extension for allegedly hurling casteist comments and not allowing a 50-year-old woman to offer prayers. The police said the man has been booked under IPC section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and provisions of the SC/ST Act.

Stating that the suspect has been identified as Devendra Kumar, police said he was called in for questioning and later let off after serving a notice. An FIR has been lodged in the case on the basis of the complaint filed by the woman.

Umesh Bahadur Singh, station house officer, Sihani Gate police station, said, “The woman offers prayers at this very place routinely. However, on Wednesday, the man rebuked her and disallowed her from performing her prayers. It is also alleged that he hurled caste-based remarks at her.”

“On the basis of the woman’s complaint, we lodged an FIR and called the man for questioning. He was let off after being served a notice. As per the notice, he can be called in for investigation at any time. The punishment under the sections is below seven years imprisonment,” he added.

Woman’s son said the suspect hurled caste-based remarks at his mother and also kicked her out of the place of worshop. “Initially after the incident, elderly people of our locality asked the suspect to apologise. He, however, refused and remained defiant as he is from an upper caste. Hence, we had no option but to report the matter to police,” he said.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 22:25 IST