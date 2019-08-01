56-year-old man arrested for raping a 10-year-old girl

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:49 IST

Gurugram A 56-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl multiple times in Sector 61. Police said that the man is a neighbour of the girl.

The suspect, a resident of the same area, works as a cab driver and was arrested him from his house, the police said.

A case was registered against him under Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday, the police said.

According to the police, the girl lives with her family. The incident took place in July when the accused allegedly lured the girl to his house and raped her. Police said that the girl’s parents alleged that she was raped on multiple occasions.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 65 police station said, “The accused was arrested on Thursday. Police are investigating the case.”

Police said that the girl’s statement was recorded before a duty magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Thursday. In her statement, she told the magistrate that the accused raped her, police said.

