56-year-old resident of Currey Rd sets himself on fire in Kurla

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:41 IST

A 56-year-old Currey Road resident ended his life after setting himself ablaze at a beauty parlour in Kurla (East) on Sunday night.

The parlour has been gutted completely, said the police.

According to the police, the man and the owner of the beauty parlour are acquaintances. “The victim and the beauty parlour owner knew each other and were running a part-time real estate brokerage business in partnership. The victim was under stress as he had a loan to repay,” Vilas Shinde, senior inspector, Nehru Nagar police station.

On Sunday at 8.40pm, he visited the parlour and asked the two staffers present there to leave. He then poured kerosene on himself – which the police said he had carried to the parlour with him – and set himself ablaze.

The shopkeepers who were in the area saw massive flames and smoke emitting from the parlour, following which they informed the authorities about it.

“We first evacuated the area fearing that the fire would spread. Cylinders from an adjoining eatery also had to be removed,” said a shopkeeper, who did not wish to be named.

Later, the fire brigade doused the fire in the fire and the man was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital.

“He had sustained 60% to 70% burns on his body. Later, he was shifted to Masina Hospital at Byculla, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon,” said Shinde.

The man is survived by his wife and daughter.

“As per his brother-in-law, the man left his gold chain, ring and watch in the house. He left the house in the evening. When he did not return for a while, his family tried to contact him, but he did not answer the calls,” said Shinde

Nehru Nagar police said they will conduct a detailed probe and question the man’s family and staffers of the parlour. The police also said that the victim’s acquaintance had a dispute over the ownership of the parlour with another man and are trying to verify if it had any connection with the suicide. The police said they will also question the man’s acquaintance.

“We have recorded a case of accidental death and are probing the reason behind the step and also why the parlour was chosen for it. We had received a written application against the victim’s acquaintance from a man who claimed that the parlour belonged to him. We are investigating the case further,” Shinde said.