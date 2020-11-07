5th DU cut-off: Seats still available in popular courses

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:09 IST

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) colleges released the fifth cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses with a marginal drop in the eligibility score, between 0.25 and 1 percentage points, on Saturday. In the fifth list, many colleges have reopened admission to popular courses such as English (Hons), Mathematics (Hons) BCom (Hons), and Economics (Hons).

Although over 60,000 out of 70,000 available seats across DU colleges have already been filled after the four cut-offs, seats in many popular courses are still up for grabs. For instance, English (Hons) is still available in 22 colleges including Miranda House (97.75%) and Lady Shri Ram (LSR) college at 98%. Some colleges have also reopened the course in the fifth list. It includes Indraprastha College for Women or IP College at 96T, Kirori Mal College at 96.75 %, Maharaja Agrasen College at 91.50 %, and Maitreyi College at 94.50 %.

Similarly, seats are still available in BA (Hons) in Economics in at least 17 colleges, including Ramjas (97.25%) and Motilal Nehru College at 95.5%. The course has reopened in some colleges, including Delhi College of Arts and Commerce at 96.25 %, Dyal Singh College at 95.5%, Gargi College at 96.75%, and Maitreyi College 94.50%.

Students wishing to pursue BCom (Hons) can still apply in 24 colleges including Shri Ram College of Commerce (98.12%) and Rajdhani College (94%). The course has reopened in the fifth list at Daulat Ram College at 96.50 %, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce at 96.25 %, and Kirori Mal College at 97 %, among others.

History (Hons) is only available in five-six colleges including Kirori Mal College at 97.25 % and Ramjas College at 97 %. Political Science (Hons) is also available in 10 colleges including LSR at 98.75% and Ramjas College at 97.75%. Miranda House has reopened Political Science in the fifth list at 98.75%.

Seats are also available in Science stream courses. For instance, BSc (Hons) in Mathematics is still open in around 20 colleges including Hindu (97.75%) and Ramjas College at 96%. The course has reopened at some colleges including Kirori Mal College at 96%, Rajdhani College at 91.25%, and Indraprastha College for Women at 94.75%, among others.

BSc (Hons) in Chemistry is also available at several colleges, including Daulat Ram College at 94.33%, Hindu (97.66%), Miranda House (96.67%), and Ramjas (94.66%).

Explaining the reason behind the reopening of courses, Sanjeev Singh, head of the University’s computer center which monitors the admission process, said, “There have been several withdrawals since students are switching colleges after every consecutive list and taking admissions in their preferred courses or colleges. We are still analysing the number of cancellations and withdrawals up to the third list.”

The process for admissions under the fourth cut-off will be conducted between Monday and Wednesday. This was be the last scheduled cut-off for admission this year.

The university will release a special cut off on November 18 to fill the remaining seats. “Special drives will be conducted for admissions in certain categories in case the seats remain vacant even after the special cut-off,” said a member of the DU admission committee.