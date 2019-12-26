e-paper
6 Delhi cops booked for extorting money from Kaithal junk dealer

6 Delhi cops booked for extorting money from Kaithal junk dealer

Dec 26, 2019 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Police have booked six personnel of the Delhi police for allegedly extorting money from a junk dealer in Kaithal and threatening to book him for purchasing a stolen vehicle.

A case under Sections 384 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against sub-inspector Gyanender Singh, assistant sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, head constable Vinay Kumar, constables Sonu Kumar, Sonu Pyar Singh and Sonu Saini at the city police station in Kaithal.

The investigation has been handed over to Kaithal deputy superintendent of police Baljinder Singh.

In his complaint, Surender Kumar, a junk dealer of Chandana village in Kaithal district, said on December 23, 2018, the accused came to his shop in a SUV and told him that they are from the crime branch of Delhi Police. He alleged that they threatened to book him for purchasing a stolen car and demanded ₹5 lakh to settle the case.

Kumar agreed to give them ₹3 lakh but handed over ₹2.33 lakh. Later, the cops demanded the remaining amount. Kumar then took up the issue with Kaithal superintendent of police Wasim Akram after which the police managed to detain the accused when they came to take the money. However, they were released and Kumar was asked to sign on a blank paper.

A FIR was registered after Kumar informed about the matter to Haryana DGP, who forwarded the complaint to Kaithal police.

Kaithal SP Virender Vij said a case was registered against the accused cops after findings of preliminary investigation by the DSP. No arrest has been made but the investigation is on, he added.

