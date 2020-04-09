6 die, 7 new cases in Pune; no fresh cases in PCMC

Apr 09, 2020

PUNE Six new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours.

Five patients who died are from Pune city, while one Covid-19 positive patient who expired is from Baramati taluka.

The total death toll in Pune involving persons afflicted with Covid-19 is now 24.

Seven fresh positive cases were confirmed today, all from areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction.

There is no fresh case reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad or from the Pune rural area.

According to information released by district health officials, the deceased include a 62-year-old female patient from Parvatigaon, admitted on March 31, with giddiness, fever and vomiting.

She died today at 2 pm at Jehangir hospital. She was intubated and on a ventilator.

The patient did not have any travel history or contact with any other known cases. She was a pre-Covid patient of Jehangir hospital, being treated for ulcerative colitis.

Other deceased patients include a 42-year-old male patient admitted to Sahyadri Hospital, Karve road.

Four deaths were reported from Sassoon Hospital - a 58-year old woman who was admitted on April 8, and was diabetic; a 64-year-old woman who had hypertension; a 65-year old woman with bronchitis and a 44-year old man; all died on Thursday.

The total number of positive patients in the district is at 210, with 176 in PMC areas; 22 in PCMC, and 12 under Pune rural.

3.9 % of tests positive in Pune

Between March 5 and March 31

Total of 1,235 samples tested in Pune district

148 tests positive

110 tests negative

3.9 per cent of samples tested positive

Of the total deceased in Pune

80 per cent - senior citizens

Above 60 age, diabetic with high blood pressure dominant co-morbid condition

Source: PMC health department