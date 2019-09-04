6 months after fire, Mohali factory fined ₹25,000

cities

In a first, the Mohali fire department imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on Chem Tech Industries in the Industrial Area, Phase 7, for not having a valid fire-safety licence and failing to renew its no-objection certificate (NOC).

Krishan Lal Kakkar, assistant divisional fire officer, confirmed the development.

On March 15, a major fire had broken out at the factory godown used for storing thinner and chemicals. It took five fire tenders to bring the blaze under control after three hours. The incident also led to the administration ordering fire audit of industrial units in the district.

The fact-finding inquiry conducted into the incident by subdivisional magistrate Jagdeep Sehgal pointed out lapses on part of the factory owners.

According to the report submitted to the then Mohali deputy commissioner, Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, the industrial unit did not have a valid fire-safety licence despite storing tonnes of litres of chemicals in the godown spread over 4 kanal.

The factory is owned by two brothers, Satpal Garg and Kishan Garg, and is into manufacture of paints. They had told the fire department that the workers were dragging drums, which led to a spark owing to friction and the subsequent fire. As there was highly inflammable material stored in the godown, there were about 10 blasts that took place one after the other.The factory owners have paid the fine, said sources.

