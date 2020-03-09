60,000 slum dwellers to get civic amenities, proprietary rights in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 21:17 IST

The Punjab government on Monday announced that around 60,000 slum dwellers across the state will get basic amenities and proprietary rights. Referring to the enactment of “The Punjab Slum Dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Act, 2020” in the recently-concluded Vidhan Sabha session, a spokesperson said it would transform the urban slum areas, by promoting sustainable growth of the cities. These dwellers are living in 89 slums in 29 cities of the state.

The state government had decided to bring in the legislation to ensure civic amenities for slum dwellers, instead of opting for the costly and cumbersome process of evicting them through the legal process, said the spokesperson.

With a large chunk of the land under occupation by slum dwellers not generating any revenue, the government felt it was not necessary to vacate the same.

Following their settlement, these slum dwellers would get proprietary right to the land, after the municipalities concerned adopt the legislation through a resolution, according to the spokesperson. In accordance with the Act, the proprietary rights of the land to slum dwellers shall be inheritable, but not transferable for 30 years.

Further, as per the Act, if the land, currently occupied by slum dwellers, belongs to the government or its statutory board or corporation, then they may be settled on the same after the government’s consent.

If the slum dweller belongs to the EWS category, the proprietary right of land shall be settled free, while for the non-EWS category, it will be settled at such rates which the government may decide from time to time.