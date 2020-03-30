600-flat high-rise in Ghaziabad sealed after couple tests positive for Covid-19

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:14 IST

Nearly one and half days after a couple from Savior Park high-rise in Mohan Nagar was found positive for Covid-19 infection, the Ghaziabad administration sealed the high-rise Monday morning. According to an official order, dated March 29, pasted at the high-rise, the building was ordered shut from 8am on March 30 till 8am on April 1 (three days).

The high-rise at present has about 600 flats and is occupied by about 500 families. The two positive cases of Covid-19 has raised serious concerns among residents as the health department has found that the couple had about been in contact with at least 93 persons.

The two were tested positive by a government authorised private laboratory and they later drove to the MMG Hospital on Saturday night.

The health department officials said the woman worked as HR manager with a Noida-based firm, “Cease Fire”, whose several employees were found positive for Covid-19 infection. At least 25 Covid-19 cases in Noida are directly linked to the firm, according to Noida health officials.

Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, said, “The high-rise has been sealed Monday and no one will be allowed to move in or out of the building for the next three days. We may decide to extend the sealing for more days after a review. So far, we have picked up 20 of the 93 persons the couple had come in contact with and sent them to isolation wards as they were symptomatic. Eight others were asymptomatic and have been asked to remain in home quarantine. The rest are being traced.”

“The building is being sanitised from the day the couple was found positive. We recommended to the district magistrate to seal the high-rise and it was done on Monday,” CMO added.

The administration Monday evening issued a press statement saying the houses of other Covid-19 positive patients will also be sealed. The statement mentioned the addresses of three Covid-19 positive patients from Vaishali, Kaushambi and Shalimar Garden.

However, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey late Monday maintained that the sealing of the high-rise was done the very day (Saturday) the couple had tested positive.

“The high-rise was sealed and is being sanitised from Day One. If any person is saying that the sealing was done only on Monday, then they are doing so with ulterior motives. We are putting up an order announcing the sealing every day. The sealing is taken up on a daily basis with proper sanitisation, checking and announcements,” he said.

When contacted, Siddharth Modi, director (operation), of the developer who built the high-rise did not offer comment and referred the matter to the maintenance agency. The maintenance in-charge Uday Vir did not take calls despite repeated attempts to reach him on Monday.

The health department officials also said the woman who tested positive for Covid-19 did not disclose information to the health department that she was an employee of “Cease Fire” whose other employees have also tested positive.

“She should have informed us and should have remained in home isolation. Her husband also played cricket with locals. Such people expose others to severe threat. Self-disclosure is a major cause of concern. Of the 1,335 persons who have a travel history to foreign countries, we have self-disclosures from only about 100 persons so far, while about 800 were scanned based on the list sent by the government,” the CMO said.

“The rest of the persons, who were in direct or indirect contact with positive persons, came to us through information given by local residents. In case a person does not disclose his/her travel history, (s)he is liable to face legal consequences,” Gupta said.

According to officials, the Ghaziabad district at present has seven positive patients and two of them have already been discharged after treatment.

At present, 30 suspected persons were admitted to the isolation ward at MMG Hospital while three others were admitted to Sanjay Nagar hospital.