Home / Cities / 62 Muktsar, Fazilka patwaris refused promotion in 8 years: RTI

62 Muktsar, Fazilka patwaris refused promotion in 8 years: RTI

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 22:43 IST
Sarbmeet Singh
Sarbmeet Singh
Hindustan Times, Muktsar
MUKTSAR For some strange lure, patwaris posted in Muktsar and Fazilka districts don’t like promotion in their profession. Sample this: 38 patwaris refused promotion in Muktsar and 24 in Fazilka between 2010 and 2018, information procured under the Right to Information (RTI) Act reveals.

Patwaris in Muktsar and Fazilka districts haven’t only refused promotions, some even opted for demotions! The RTI information says a kanungo in Fazilka and Muktsar each moved downward the hierarchy spiral — from kanungo to patwari — during this period.

Muktsar Revenue Patwari Union general secretary Pawan Kumar Duggal said, “There is extreme shortage of patwaris in the state. Besides revenue work, patwaris have to do verification of beneficiaries of Atta Dal, debt waiver and other schemes. A promotion would mean more responsibility as several patwaris work under a kanungo. So, many patwaris refuse promotion.”

Patwaris are promoted on the basis of seniority in the district and anyone opting for a transfer to another district, he or she loses the seniority. A patwari looks after around 4-5,000 acres in a circle. A kanungo has around10 patwaris working under him or her.

Muktsar DRO Avtar Singh said, “Earlier the patwaris were promoted every 10 years but now it will be done every 8 years as per the new rules.”

“We are repeatedly requesting the government to make fresh recruitments of patwaris for smooth functioning,” Duggal said.

“Many patwaris become kanungo when they have only a few years of service left. The job of kanungo involves several challenging tasks including implementation of court decisions in land dispute cases and all are not comfortable with the responsibility,” said Fazilka kanungo Prem Parkash.

Speaking to HT over phone, Prof Aushutosh Kumar of Panjab University, Chandigarh, said, “The first reason to refuse promotion could be to avoid transfer. The other reason could be that patwari’s is considered as a lucrative post in Punjab. In a story named ‘Namak Ka Daorga’ by Prem Chand, the writer says that salary is just like a moon eclipse which decreases gradually and the main thing is the earning. The same can be derived from the trend here.”

