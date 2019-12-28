e-paper
Home / Cities / 63-year-old stabbed to death inside Virar flat

63-year-old stabbed to death inside Virar flat

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:45 IST
Ram Parmar
A 63-year-old woman was killed in Virar by an unidentified killer on Friday. The police suspect the killer was known to the victim.

“We will question the victim’s husband and 21-year-old niece, Kushi, who was adopted by the family,” a police officer said.

The matter came to light on Friday evening when Manohar Dombal, 65, entered their flat and found his wife Manisha stabbed with a kitchen knife, said Vivek Sonawane, senior police inspector, Virar police station.

When the neighbours heard Manohar’s screams, they alerted the police. “It is surprising that people residing in the three other flats on the same floor did not hear the victim scream,” said Sonawane.

The ground floor flat, where the victim lived with her husband and niece, was ransacked and cash and jewellery worth ₹7.28 lakh were reported as missing.

“We have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 397 (dacoity or robbery leading to murder) and 459 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code. However, we suspect it was an inside job,” said Sonawane.

He explained that while the building had no CCTV cameras or security personnel, the main door of the flat had two doors which were not broken, which led to the suspicion that the killer was known to the family.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report and are probing the case.

