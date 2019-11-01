e-paper
65-year-old arrested for raping minor

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A 65-year-old man was arrested by Vishrantwadi police, on Friday, for allegedly sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl. The incident took place at a construction site in Dhanori on Thursday evening.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 pm. The accused is a retired person. He took the girl along while going for a walk with his dog. He took the girl to a construction site and molested and sexually abused her.

Police have charged the accused for an offence under Sections 376 (rape), 354a (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was produced before a special court which remanded him to police custody till November 4.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 22:57 IST

