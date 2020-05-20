65-year-old woman dances her way out of hospital after Covid-19 clean chit

cities

Updated: May 20, 2020 20:31 IST

PUNE A 65-year-old Covid-19 patient, discharged from hospital after her recovery from the Sars-Cov-2-virus, which causes the Covid-19 infection, is now a viral star after a video of her dancing her way during discharge, saw much traction on social media.

The lady, who spent 10 days in the Aundh Civil Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), is a resident of Mangalwar peth.

Her cheerful attitude, despite the difficult time, was much appreciated by online viewers.

According to Dr Sharmila Gaikwad, one of the doctors who treated her, when the patient was hospitalised, her condition was “a bit serious”.

“She suffers from pre-existing ailments such as diabetes and arthritis. She was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after she tested positive. So given that her condition was serious, as she also suffered from breathlessness and a cough, we shifted her to the ICU,” said Dr Gaikwad.

Despite stiffness in her joints, the woman danced with a walking stick in hand, much to the amazement of staff at the hospital.

The woman spent 12 days at the hospital before being recovering and returning home.

“After getting to know that she is going home and that het second test was negative, she was very happy and began dancing. Many of us also cheered her for positivity,” said Dr Gaikwad.