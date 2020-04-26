e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 7 labourers booked for killing farmer in Dadri

7 labourers booked for killing farmer in Dadri

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 03:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A 35-year-old farmer was allegedly killed by seven labourers in the fields of Tikan Kalan village in Dadri.

The deceased was identified as Kashmir Singh of the same village.

The victim’s brother, Praveen Kumar, said that Kashmir had gone to bring wheat crop residue along with seven labourers on Friday night.

“In the early hours of Saturday, my father found Kashmir’s body lying in the fields. He was hit in the head and injury marks were clearly visible. Then, we tried to call the labourers but their phones were switched off,” he added.

Dadri Sadar police station SHO Narender Singh said that they have registered a case under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting),148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon),149 (every member who is part of an unlawful assembly) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal code against Hulashi Ram, Nilesh Kumar,Bhagwan Dass, Ajay Paswas, Surjmal , Raja Ram and Girdhari Dal.

“ The farmer’s dead body was handed over to his family members following autopsy. We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” he added.

top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Aim to spread political virus’: TMC on Covid-19 team in Bengal
‘Aim to spread political virus’: TMC on Covid-19 team in Bengal
Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends
Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
There’s been a 95% jump in child porn traffic during lockdown
There’s been a 95% jump in child porn traffic during lockdown
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities