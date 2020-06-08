e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 70 Covid-19 positive cases in Bopodi taint Aundh-Baner’s green zone status

70 Covid-19 positive cases in Bopodi taint Aundh-Baner’s green zone status

cities Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday sealed survey numbers 24, 25, 26 in Bopodi where at least 70 residents have tested positive for Covid-19.

These Bopodi areas fall under the Aundh-Baner ward office, earlier a green zone.

Regional ward officer Jaydeep Pawar confirmed that 70 people were found to be Covid-19 positive in the area, after which the decision was taken to seal the affected areas, all with a high population density.

“We even shut the vegetable and fish markets in these areas. The Covid-19 positive cases are not in housing societies,” he said.

PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “The PMC and state government has adopted the micro-containment zone policy where areas which have positive cases will be shut and the areas where Covid-19 cases have not emerged will remain open.”

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parshuram Wadekar said appeals have been made to citizens to take necessary precautions despite the city exiting its lockdown.

“Covid-19 has finally entered our locality. We are appealing to senior citizens and high-risk patients to do a check-up, but people are not coming forward. We also requested the municipal administration to close all the internal roads,” Wadekar said.

NCP leader Shrikant Patil said, “As Covid-19 patients emerged in the locality, people panicked; but all the 70 cases are not in one area and are scattered in various localities.”

top news
Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
‘Biggest blow’: RSS body opposes pictorial warning on beedi packs by Centre
‘Biggest blow’: RSS body opposes pictorial warning on beedi packs by Centre
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In