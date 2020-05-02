e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 75-year-old Ludhiana man assaulted in tiff over monkeys captured by neighbour

75-year-old Ludhiana man assaulted in tiff over monkeys captured by neighbour

The elderly man had confronted the accused after the monkeys bit several people in the street

cities Updated: May 02, 2020 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
According to police, the accused had brought the pair of monkeys home on a sorcerer’s advice to get rich.
According to police, the accused had brought the pair of monkeys home on a sorcerer’s advice to get rich.(Representative photo/ IStock)
         

A sweetshop owner was arrested for assaulting a 75-year-old man following a tiff over a pair of monkeys held captive by the former.

The accused, Bittu, 54, is a resident of Star City Colony.

The victim, Des Raj, told the police that Bittu had illegally captured two monkeys that used to bite people passing by their house.

On Saturday, when he confronted Bittu to release the monkeys in the wild to avoid further attacks, Bittu and his sons Nitin, 28, and Vikas, 25, pelted him with stones, causing him head injuries.

ASI Jora Singh of Tibba police, who is investigating the case, said they had arrested Bittu, who revealed that they had brought the monkeys home “on a sorcerer’s advice to get rich”.

The ASI said they had notified the wildlife department for further action.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, and his two sons, who have not been arrested yet.

top news
Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities