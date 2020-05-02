75-year-old Ludhiana man assaulted in tiff over monkeys captured by neighbour

cities

A sweetshop owner was arrested for assaulting a 75-year-old man following a tiff over a pair of monkeys held captive by the former.

The accused, Bittu, 54, is a resident of Star City Colony.

The victim, Des Raj, told the police that Bittu had illegally captured two monkeys that used to bite people passing by their house.

On Saturday, when he confronted Bittu to release the monkeys in the wild to avoid further attacks, Bittu and his sons Nitin, 28, and Vikas, 25, pelted him with stones, causing him head injuries.

ASI Jora Singh of Tibba police, who is investigating the case, said they had arrested Bittu, who revealed that they had brought the monkeys home “on a sorcerer’s advice to get rich”.

The ASI said they had notified the wildlife department for further action.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, and his two sons, who have not been arrested yet.