75-year-old victim’s co-worker masterminded armed robbery outside Ludhiana bank

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:32 IST

A well-concocted plan by a co-worker of the 75-year-old victim with his criminal friends was behind the Rs 2.8-lakh robbery outside IndusInd bank on Gill Road on September 1, police said on Wednesday.

Two of the accused – mastermind Arjinder Singh, alias Robin, of Mohalla Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, and Deepak Lalka, alias Dabbu, a resident of Deep Nagar – have been arrested.

“Police have recovered Rs 43,500 from their possession, besides an Aadhaar card, a mobile phone and the motorcycle that was used in the crime,” said commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal.

Raids are underway to arrest their accomplices – Himanshu Marwaha of Parbhat Nagar, Dholewal; Kuntal Sachdeva of Sadar Area; Abhijit Mand of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dugri; Gurpreet Singh Kalsi of Vishwakarma Colony; Kashish Bhinder of LIG flats, Dugri; and Mudit Sood of Phase 1, Dugri.

DETAILED PLAN FOR EASY MONEY

Each the eight accused had a role to play in the robbery – from establishing the routine of Kuljit Singh, the 75-year-old victim, to following his movement, driving to the bank on a motorcycle, robbing him at gunpoint and arranging a hideout thereafter.

The police chief said Arjinder worked in the same factory as the victim and was aware that the latter, as the firm’s cashier, regularly visited the IndusInd bank on Gill Road to deposit and withdraw cash.

Eyeing easy money, he roped in his seven friends, who are all drug addicts and habitual offenders. They are facing multiples cases of attempt to murder, kidnapping and assault, and were even involved in the firing incident outside a restaurant in Dehlon a few days ago.

In line with the plan, the gang members conducted a recce of Kuljit’s movement and decided to rob him on August 31.

“But, they cancelled the plan on Arjinder’s insistence that Kuljit was not carrying a big amount. On September 1, Arjinder got to know that Kuljit will deposit Rs 2 lakh in the bank. He called Gurpreet and Deepak via WhatsApp and shared the victim’s identity,” the top cop said.

While Deepak, Kuntal and Kashish monitored Kuljit’s movement, Himanshu, along with Abhijit and Mudit, drove to the bank on a motorcycle.

As Kuljit was about to enter the bank around 11.30am, Abhijit and Mudit snatched his bag containing the cash and also threatened security guard Baghel Singh with a gun when he rushed to Kuljit’s aid on hearing his cries.

The duo then fled with Himanshu on the motorcycle and reached Gurpreet’s house, where they distributed the booty among themselves.

NABBED ON TIP-OFF

Arjinder and Deepak were arrested from a police naka near Trikona Park in Miller Gunj following a tip-off on Tuesday. They tried to flee on spotting the cops, but were nabbed after a chase.

During questioning, the duo admitted to the robbery and shared the names of their accomplices. All accused are facing a fresh case of robbery.

Agrawal said they were looking into the gang’s involvement in other similar unsolved crimes.