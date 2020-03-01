8 students booked for thrashing teacher in Sonepat

cities

Eight Class-12 students of Moti Lal Nehru School in Sonepat’s Rai town have been booked for allegedly beating up their geography teacher on Saturday evening.

The teacher, Pramod Roy, in his police complaint, said he was in the academic block of the school around 7.40pm when the students reached there and started thrashing him with sticks. When he raised an alarm, some teachers rushed to his rescue and took him to a government hospital in Sonepat, where he is undergoing treatment.

“They attacked me because I had suspended a student for indiscipline on the campus,” the teacher told the police.

Based on his complaint, police have registered a complaint against eight students under Section 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by deadly weapon) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.