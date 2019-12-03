e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

80-year-old banyan tree axed to give way to e-way in Ludhiana

The incident has triggered an outrage among green activists of the city

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:17 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The axed tree on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
The axed tree on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Tuesday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

 Much to the chagrin of city environmentalists, the 80-year-old banyan tree was on Tuesday axed in order to widen the Samrala-Ferozepur Road expressway. 

The incident has triggered an outrage among green activists of the city. They said the green cover of the city was being destroyed in the name of development. 

Amandeep Singh Bains, founding member of Rajguru Bhagat Singh Sukhdev (RBS) Roots, an organisation working for the environment, reached the spot and condemned the move. “It takes a generation to grow a tree like this. It was indeed painful to see trees being perished,” he said.  

The environmentalist said the felling of trees was a double whammy for nature lovers of the city. 

The green volunteers, who had launched a massive campaign in 2016-17 against the cutting of trees on Ferozepur Road, were taken for a ride as all 675 trees that were transplanted had run dry due callous attitude of the forest department and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). 

The axing of trees had become a major issue in 2018 after city-based NGOs approached the National Green Tribunal and requested it to put the construction work on Ferozepur Road-Samrala Chowk elevated road project on hold in order to save the green cover. 

Initially, it was decided to relocate 2,000 trees. The number was revised to 1,122 later and due to high transplantation cost, another revision was considered.

In the final assessment, it was decided to transplant only 675 trees at a cost of ₹10,000 per unit.

Project officer of the forest department, Amritpal Singh, said 961 trees have been cut on either side of the stretch between Jagraon Bridge and Sidhwan Canal.  

The project

A 12.951-km elevated road is coming up between Ferozepur Road (NH 95) and Samrala Chowk at a cost of ₹756 crore. 

The project has remained in controversy ever since the work began in October 2017.

tags
top news
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities