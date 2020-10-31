e-paper
864 more recover from Covid in J&K

864 more recover from Covid in J&K

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Jammu and Kashmir recorded seven more Covid-related deaths and 455 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. The UT’s covid count has mounted to 94,330 and the death toll stands at 1,478.

Officials said that 294 people tested positive in Kashmir and 161 in Jammu. Two people died in Jammu and five in Kashmir.

Also, 864 more people recovered in J&K taking the number of recovered patients to 86,888. The recovery rate has increased to 92%. Presently there are now 6,419 active cases in J&K.

A total of 983 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 495 in Jammu. Also, the total tests conducted in the UT have crossed 23.04 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 110. In Kashmir, the maximum fresh cases were witnessed in Srinagar where 124 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 60.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 19,369 cases and 357 deaths followed by Jammu district with 17,568 cases and 257 deaths.

Till date, 6.556 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 15,895 in home quarantine, 6,419 in isolation, and 45, 173 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.87 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

