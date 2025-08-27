Aamchi Mumbai welcomes Bappa, celebrations kick off | Don't miss these pandals

Ganpati festivities kicked off across India today, as devotees' beloved Bappa comes home for 10 days. Like every year, the epicentre of the festival, Mumbai stands decked up as it welcomes Lord Ganesh with pomp and grandeur. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and pandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.(HT File Photo)

The festival starts today and will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi which is on September 6 this year.

Devotees flocked in higher than usual numbers to Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, reported news agency ANI.

As the Ganesh Chaturthi kicks off for this year, devotees flocked at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple in Mumbai's Prabhadevi.(X/@SVTMumbai)

Although innumerable pandals embellish Mumbai throughout the ten days of Ganpati celebrations, here are the ones that have been ruling the hearts of Mumbaikars for years now, in no particular order:

Lalbaugcha Raja

The historically popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, is a worship place founded in 1934 by fishermen of the Koli community.

Since that day, this idol became popular as 'Navsacha Ganpati', or the one who fulfils wishes.

Around 1.5 million people visit this Ganesh pandal daily during the 10-day festival, read a report by The Indian Express.

This year, the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Sunday.

This year, the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled earlier on Sunday.(X/@LalbaugchaRaja)

Mumbaicha Raja

Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganesh Galli is the oldest and most prestigious Mandal in South Mumbai’s Lalbaug area, founded in 1928.

Inspired by Lokmanya Tilak’s vision of using festivals to raise awareness and unity for Swarajya, local activists founded the Mandal in Mumbai's Peru Chawl, read Mumbaicha Raja's official website.

As the population grew, the Mandal moved the celebrations to Ganesh Galli, and ultimately Ganesh Galli's Ganaraj became ‘Mumbai’s Raja’.

This year, Mumbaicha Raja's theme is reportedly is based on the Rameshwaram Mandir in Tamil Nadu.

Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganesh Galli is the oldest and most prestigious Mandal in South Mumbai’s Lalbaug area.(X/Brihanmaharashtra Marathi Mandal)

GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati

Tucked along Mumbai's Harbour Lines, the Gowd Saraswat Brahman (GSB) Seva Mandal was established in the year 1951 on the day of Vijaya Dashami. Initially providing funeral assistance and conducting devotional gatherings in Prabhadevi, GSB Seva Mandal hosts its Ganpati celebrations at Shree Sukrateendra Nagar, King's Circle.

Known for its idol of Ganesha adorned with gold jewellery, GSB is considered one of the wealthiest mandals, reported news agency PTI.

GSB Seva Mandal hosts its Ganpati celebrations at Shree Sukrateendra Nagar.(X/@NehalShahBJP)

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani

Sitting majestically under the Chinchpokli flyover for ten days every year, the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani is over 100 years old.

Started in 1920 by a group of 20 to 25 men, the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal draws huge crowds that are driven by an intangible faith.

It refers to Lord Ganesh as ‘Chintamani’, which means the one who takes away all worries.

Marking its 105th year this time, the theme is based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Started in 1920 by a group of 20 to 25 men, the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal draws huge crowds that are driven by an intangible faith.(ANI)

Khetwadicha Ganraj

The mandal was established in the year 1959. Tucked in the 12th lane of Grant Road's Khetwadi, the mandal is famous for Mumbai's highest Ganesh idol often in an avatar of Vishnu, also known for Khetwadicha Ganraj.

In 2025, Khetwadicha Ganraj marks its 66th year with his beloved devotees.(ANI)

Girgaoncha Raja

Founded in 1928, the Nikadwari Lane Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal marks its 95th year this time.

In the bustling Girgaon area in South Mumbai, Girgaoncha Raja is known for simplicity and a traditional style. Girgaoncha Raja reflects the mandal's focus on devotion over glamour, which has attracted crowds through all these years.

Residing in the bustling Girgaon area in south Mumbai, Girgaoncha Raja holds a special position in the hearts of Mumbaikars.(Instagram/ @girgaoncharaja)

(With agency inputs)