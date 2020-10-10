AAP accuses MCDs of running licence-Raj, BJP says allegations baseless

delhi

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:23 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) of running “license-Raj”, accusing the civic bodies of continue to issue health trade licenses to restaurant owners despite being asked by the central government to stop doing so.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “The BJP-ruled MCDs do not want to abolish the permit raj, so it wants to continue giving health trade licenses to restaurant owners. The Delhi CM had instructed the MCDs that no such licence will be needed any more but the BJP-ruled MCDs are opposing this direction.”

Bhardwaj’s statement came in reaction to a letter purportedly sent by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), a statutory body under the Union health ministry, to the commissioner of the three MCDs.

The letter said: “It is informed that with the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, … and Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration) Rules 2011, the sole authority for issuance of license/registration of food business operators in India vests with the registering authorities/ central or state licensing authorities duly appointed under the provisions of the said Act by the respective commissioner of food safety.”

“In view of above legal position, it is requested to immediately look into the matter and ensure that no separate/additional food licenses are issued by your offices and any food business operator who is doing business under your jurisdiction or is planning to start new food business may be directed to obtain the same from FSSAI,” said the letter cited by Bhardwaj.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The FSSAI order is being examined by MCDs and very soon the mayors will speak about it as giving health licence involves several issues like hygiene in premises, seating limits and washroom facilities. It is not just limited to food quality, which is the prime concern of FSSAI. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj’s accusations on MCDs not allowing ease of business are politically biased.”

South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Anamika Mithilesh, however, countering the AAP’s allegations said that the latter is playing politics over the issue. “Health licence is crucial to ensure hygiene standards of the premises and safety of visitors. Besides, the whole process of granting licences was online and transparent. Also, the public health department ensures if the establishment is structurally safe or not,” she said.

The mayor added that by way of giving licences, it is also ensured that the premises has potable water supply, provision for safe disposal of solid waste, etc.