AAP goes door to door in final phase of campaign; Kejriwal plays development card

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:09 IST

New Delhi:

With just 10 days to go for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday launched its final campaign during which its leaders will hold 8,000 public meetings and reach out to 50 lakh families in a door-to-door drive.

Chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal held road shows in Shakurbasti, Rajendra Nagar and Moti Nagar constituencies on Wednesday. The party deployed around 20,000 volunteers at traffic intersections and metro stations to distribute Kejriwal’s guarantee card, and perform 3,000 street plays and flash mobs.

Over the next one week, the AAP chief will hold back-to-back road shows and public meetings to cover all 70 assembly constituencies.

Talking about the policies and schemes of the AAP government in Delhi, Kejriwal reiterated that there was no dearth of money and that governments should have the “intent” to work for the people. “My experience of five years shows that our country has been deliberately kept illiterate and poor in the last 70 years. There is no dearth of money in the government. All that u need is the right intent,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The CM released a video message for women voters and urged them to vote for AAP. The results will be declared on February 11.

“In these days of rising prices, I am ensuring you do not face any difficulty due to inflation. So long as I am there, free electricity, water, education, health and bus rides will continue...I am very concerned about your safety…. We are installing CCTV cameras across Delhi...I am getting street lights installed at every dark spot across the entire Delhi for your safety. We have made bus rides free for you. I sincerely hope that this is of a great help to you,” the AAP chief said in his latest video.

With nearly a week left for campaigning, the party has put up new hoarding, shifting its poll pitch from “Acche beete paanch saal, lage raho Kejriwal” to “Acche honge paanch saal, Dilli mein tau Kejriwal” (“Five years spent well, keep going Kejriwal” to “Next five years will be good, Delhi will have Kejriwal”).

“The party finalised a plan to deploy around 3,000 volunteers across 70 Vidhan Sabhas (four teams of 10-12 volunteers each) every day at all the prominent spots of Delhi such as market areas, busy roads and public parks to creatively communicate the campaign’s message through nukkad nataks and flash mobs. Each of these teams will conduct an average of 10 performances every day,” said the AAP leader.

In a tweet, Kejriwal took a jibe at the star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by asking the people of Delhi to take them for sightseeing in Delhi. “BJP’s 200 MPs, 70 ministers and 11 CMs are coming to Delhi for campaigning. Delhiites have groomed Delhi with hard work in five years. Do not insult their hard work,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Using the Sanskrit verse ‘atithi devo bhava’ (The guest is like god), Kejriwal said he has organised ‘Delhi Darshan’ for them. “You can enjoy Akshardham, Lotus Temple etc,” he added.