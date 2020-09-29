AAP launches ‘Gram sabha bulao, pind bachao’ in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:40 IST

Slamming the central government for passing alleged anti-farmer laws, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched ‘Gram sabha bulao, pind bachao’ campaign here.

Mann said a resolution approved in a gram sabha could be a legal document for challenging those laws in the Supreme Court, he added.

Convene gram sabha meetings to oppose bills: Mann to sarpanches

Mann said gram sabhas existed in every village, and the sarpanch/panchayat of the village could convene a session as a special case on a minimum of seven days’ notice. If for some reason, the sarpanch was reluctant to do so, 20% of the village voters could sign and convene a session through the block development and panchayat officer.

Mann appealed to all the sarpanches of Punjab to rise above party politics and convene gram sabhas in their respective villages to oppose the black laws. A few such meetings were being organised in Sangrur on Wednesday, he added.

Punjab AAP in-charge Jarnail Singh said a helpline number will be launched to facilitate those seeking to gather requisite information in this regard.

‘Badals back-stabbed farmers’

Mann said that the Badals had back-stabbed the farmers by advocating in favour of the anti-agriculture laws, and were now hell bent on playing politics to torpedo the farmers’ struggle with nefarious designs to breaking the mobilisation.

The chief minister, Mann said, was committing to a legal battle against the farmer laws, saying he would go to any extent to get them tweaked at all costs, but “the ground reality is that both the CM and Badal are trying to deceive the farmers as they both played a pivotal role in the passage of those laws.”