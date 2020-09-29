e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / AAP launches ‘Gram sabha bulao, pind bachao’ in Ludhiana

AAP launches ‘Gram sabha bulao, pind bachao’ in Ludhiana

Mann said a resolution approved in a gram sabha could be a legal document for challenging anti-farmer laws in the Supreme Court

cities Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann addressing the media at party office in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann addressing the media at party office in Ludhiana on Tuesday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Slamming the central government for passing alleged anti-farmer laws, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched ‘Gram sabha bulao, pind bachao’ campaign here.

Mann said a resolution approved in a gram sabha could be a legal document for challenging those laws in the Supreme Court, he added.

Convene gram sabha meetings to oppose bills: Mann to sarpanches

Mann said gram sabhas existed in every village, and the sarpanch/panchayat of the village could convene a session as a special case on a minimum of seven days’ notice. If for some reason, the sarpanch was reluctant to do so, 20% of the village voters could sign and convene a session through the block development and panchayat officer.

Mann appealed to all the sarpanches of Punjab to rise above party politics and convene gram sabhas in their respective villages to oppose the black laws. A few such meetings were being organised in Sangrur on Wednesday, he added.

Punjab AAP in-charge Jarnail Singh said a helpline number will be launched to facilitate those seeking to gather requisite information in this regard.

‘Badals back-stabbed farmers’

Mann said that the Badals had back-stabbed the farmers by advocating in favour of the anti-agriculture laws, and were now hell bent on playing politics to torpedo the farmers’ struggle with nefarious designs to breaking the mobilisation.

The chief minister, Mann said, was committing to a legal battle against the farmer laws, saying he would go to any extent to get them tweaked at all costs, but “the ground reality is that both the CM and Badal are trying to deceive the farmers as they both played a pivotal role in the passage of those laws.”

top news
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, says ‘am doing fine’
Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, says ‘am doing fine’
Lufthansa cancels India-Germany flights till Oct 20 after dispute with Centre
Lufthansa cancels India-Germany flights till Oct 20 after dispute with Centre
Covid-19 infection rate rising in India but scope for more, ICMR survey shows
Covid-19 infection rate rising in India but scope for more, ICMR survey shows
India among worst performing economies in world, says Abhijit Banerjee
India among worst performing economies in world, says Abhijit Banerjee
DC vs SRH Live: Hetmyer departs, Pant Delhi’s final hope
DC vs SRH Live: Hetmyer departs, Pant Delhi’s final hope
On Amnesty row, BJP leader quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh to defend govt
On Amnesty row, BJP leader quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh to defend govt
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In