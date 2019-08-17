AAP MLA Manoj Kumar gets 7 days in jail in assault case

cities

Aug 17, 2019

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Saturday sentenced Manoj Kumar, AAP MLA from Kondli, to seven days imprisonment while also imposing a fine of Rs 500 on him after he was found guilty in an assault case dating back to 2014.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said that Kumar will have to undergo three days additional imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine. Kumar was later granted bail for 30 days at a personal and surety bond of Rs 10,000.

As per the case, in 2014 a woman (complainant) with some other women went Kumar’s office to complain about water shortage. Since Kumar was not there, they started walking back. On their way out, they saw Kumar alighting from his car. According to the prosecution, Kumar told the group not to disturb him and pushed the complainant away. He also asked his supporters to push them away. Another person was also slapped when he tried to intervene, the prosecution said.

Despite repeated calls and texts, no response was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Kumar had been convicted in the case on August 13.

On Saturday, the counsel appearing for the accused told the court should take a lenient approach in sentencing the accused as he has a daughter of 13 years. He said that Kumar had cooperated in the trial completely.

On the other hand, the additional Public Prosecutor told the court that Kumar already had a number of criminal cases against him. He informed the court that recently he had been sentenced to three months of imprisonment for disorderly behavior in another case.

Following this, the court said, “……he is punished with a simple imprisonment for a period of seven days and with a fine of Rs 500 under section 352 of the Indian Penal Code. In default of the payment of fine, the convict shall undergo a further simple imprisonment of three days”.

Aug 17, 2019