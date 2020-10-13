e-paper
Home / Cities / AAP targets police in Rahul Rajput case; one more arrested for murder

AAP targets police in Rahul Rajput case; one more arrested for murder

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday accused Delhi Police of harassing the female friend of Rahul Rajput, a Delhi University student who was allegedly beaten to death by the woman’s relatives in Adarsh Nagar last week. The woman is the main witness in the case.

“The female friend, who is the prime witness, in the case is in police protection. She has been trying to disclose certain things about the incident she witnessed but the police have been stopping her from doing so in order to hide their own inaction and dereliction of duty. The woman has been trying to reach out to journalists too, so the police have taken her phone into custody,” said Bhardwaj, Greater Kailash MLA, in a press conference on Tuesday.

On Monday, he had said the woman had approached a nearby police station for help but was denied any assistance.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Vijayanta Arya said, “We deny all these allegations. She is in a women’s shelter home and her phone has not been seized by police.”

While AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the police report to the BJP-led Union government.

Meanwhile, one more person was arrested in connection with the murder, the police said on Tuesday. A total of six persons have been held so far, including three minor boys, they said.

“Today (Tuesday), we arrested one more suspect named Shubham Bhardwaj,18, a resident of Jahangirpuri, in the murder case,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya.

