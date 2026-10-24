Cleveland Clinic says this simple grounding technique may help you feel more present and mindful

When your thoughts keep jumping from one worry to another, it can feel difficult to enjoy the present moment. A simple mindfulness exercise may help you pause and pay attention to what is happening around you.

The Cleveland Clinic recently explained the 3-3-3 grounding technique, which uses sight, sound and movement to bring your attention back to the present. In a article published on October 21, integrative medicine physician Melissa Young, MD, explains how this practice may help you manage overwhelming thoughts.

The technique also offers a simple way to explore mindfulness in your daily spiritual practice, without special equipment or a long meditation session.

Also Read Cleveland Clinic explains how meditation can help you reconnect with the present

What is the 3-3-3 grounding technique? The 3-3-3 rule asks you to notice three things you can see, three things you can hear and move three parts of your body.

According to Cleveland Clinic, this exercise redirects your attention from worrying about what might happen to noticing what is happening right now.

You can try it at your desk, during a break or when you need a quiet moment after a busy day.

Also Read Box breathing: How to calm your mind in 60 seconds using this meditation technique

How to practise the 3-3-3 rule for mindfulness? You can follow three simple steps to try this grounding exercise.

Notice three things you can see: Look around and observe details such as a plant, a window or a book. Notice its colour, shape or texture.

Listen for three sounds: Pay attention to sounds already around you, such as birds singing, a fan running or people talking nearby.

Move three parts of your body: Roll your shoulders, turn your head gently or wiggle your toes. Notice how each movement feels. You do not need to complete the steps perfectly. The aim is to shift your attention towards your immediate surroundings.

How can grounding help you feel more present? In spiritual practices, being present often means paying attention to the moment rather than getting caught up in thoughts about the past or thefuture.

Dr Melissa Young explains that grounding exercises can help interrupt anxious thought patterns by directing attention towards the present. However, research specifically examining the 3-3-3 technique remains limited.

You can treat the exercise as a mindfulness practice rather than a guaranteed way to stop anxiety. People respond differently, so give yourself time to discover whether it helps you feel more settled.

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Can you use the 3-3-3 rule during meditation? Yes. You can use the technique as a short mindfulness exercise before or after meditation. It may also help you focus on your surroundings when sitting quietly feels difficult.

Start by observing your environment, listening carefully and moving gently. You can then sit quietly and notice your breathing if that feels comfortable.

Mindfulness does not require you to stop every thought. Instead, you can practise noticing where your attention goes and gently bringing it back.

Also Read Mayo Clinic says mindfulness can happen outdoors. Try this nature-based practice this October

When should you seek professional help? The Cleveland Clinic advises seeking help from a healthcare provider or mental health professional if anxiety persists, becomes difficult to manage or affects your work, relationships or daily activities.

Use the 3-3-3 rule as one tool in your wider well-being routine, not as a substitute for professional support.

Disclaimer: This article explores a general mindfulness practice for spiritual and wellness purposes. It does not offer medical advice or claim that grounding can treat an anxiety disorder.