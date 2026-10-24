Amber Cox fired, Kelly Krauskopf resigns; Brianna Turner shares cryptic message amid Fever shake-up

Turner tweeted on X, “What’s done in the dark will always come to light.”

After reports of Cox’s firing surfaced on Friday, confirming her departure from the franchise, Turner took to X to share a brief message without directly mentioning the front-office shake-up.

Meanwhile, a cryptic reaction has emerged from former Fever player Brianna Turner, who now plays for the Las Vegas Aces. Turner spent the 2025 season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, when Amber Cox was serving as Indiana’s general manager.

The front-office changes follow a disappointing campaign for the Fever, who posted a 28-16 record before securing the No. 6 seed in the playoffs for the third straight season. Their postseason run ended with a first-round loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

However, the announcement of Krauskopf’s resignation was soon followed by a report from The Athletic that the Fever had fired general manager Amber Cox.

The Indiana Fever underwent a major front-office shake-up on Friday, with two key figures departing their positions. Team president Kelly Krauskopf’s resignation was announced earlier in the morning.

Although Turner offered no context for her post, its timing and wording appeared to suggest that the Aces forward was taking aim at Amber Cox and the Fever’s management.

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Fever’s playoff struggles under Cox Across Cox’s two seasons as general manager, Indiana recorded a combined 52-36 record. The franchise brought her on board in 2024, shortly before selecting Caitlin Clark in the draft.

Although the Fever remained competitive during the regular season under Cox’s leadership, their continued struggles in the playoffs may have ultimately contributed to the decision to part ways with her.

Turner’s message appears more pointed given her earlier reaction to comments made by Cox following A’ja Wilson’s heated altercation during the semifinals.

When Turner challenged Cox’s fanbase defense During the Fever’s end-of-season press conference, general manager and COO Amber Cox came to the defense of Indiana’s fanbase. "The attacks on our fanbase have no basis in reality, and they need to stop, especially with members of the media… who have never been to a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse,” Cox had said.

Her remarks drew a strong response from former Fever player Brianna Turner. The 30-year-old took to X to dispute Cox’s characterization of Indiana’s supporters.

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"This is an unequivocally false statement. Players inside and outside the organization have repeatedly issued complaints with the Fever Fanbase," Turner tweeted.

She also clarified that her criticism was not directed at every Fever fan, while maintaining that the behavior she described had become a recurring concern.