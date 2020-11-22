e-paper
Home / Cities / Abandoned building collapses in Keshavpuram, none hurt

Abandoned building collapses in Keshavpuram, none hurt

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: An abandoned three-storey building in northwest Delhi’s Keshavpuram collapsed on Sunday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident, the police said.

According to the police, the building was in an industrial area near Britannia Chowk and was not in use. Police said parts of the building were dilapidated and were being demolished over the past few days using cranes and bulldozer. The site was vacant on Sunday, when the collapse took place.

A police team, firefighters, and teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also reached the spot to asses the situation.

Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said four fire tenders were sent to the spot but no rescue operation was required as the building was not in use.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanata Arya confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

