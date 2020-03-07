‘Abortion racket may be running deeper’: Panchkula civil hospital doctor’s bail plea junked

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 01:15 IST

Taking note of the recovery of three foetuses on the Panchkula civil hospital’s premises over the past year, which they may be complicit in, a local court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail applications of Dr Poonam Bhargav and peon Baljinder Kaur in the case pertaining to the video of an abortion deal.

Dr Bhargav had moved an anticipatory bail application in the court on February 28, while Baljinder had filed hers on February 27.

The prosecution has argued that during the period when three unknown foetuses were found on the hospital’s premises, both women were posted at the institute. Separate FIRs were registered in the three cases.

“Considering the discussion, detailed inquiry report, admissions of the petitioners before the inquiry committee, recovery of three foetuses from the hospital premises, the court is of the view that there is a racket going on at the civil hospital. From the facts it is clear that the petitioners were part of the racket and to unearth the entire abortion racket, custodial interrogation of the petitioners is required,” said additional district and sessions judge Narender Sura.

The court further stated that without the women’s custodial interrogation, qualitative investigation of the case was not possible.

‘GOVT EFFORTS WILL BECOME MEANINGLESS’

The court further stated that from the conversation contained in the CD, it is also clear that a private doctor/hospital was also associating with the petitioners and is indulged in the racket. “Only during the custodial interrogation will the petitioners reveal the names of other persons involved in the scam. If real culprits will not be apprehended, then the efforts made by the government to save girl child, under the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao’, will become meaningless,” reads the order.

‘NO BENEFIT TO COMPLAINANTS’

On the complainants being habitual of conducting such sting operations to extort money and facing trials in Karnal and Sangrur, the court stated that the petitioners cannot take benefit of the same as their act and misconduct had been captured in the camera.

The public prosecutor submitted that the complaint was moved by the deputy civil surgeon, Panchkula after conducting of inquiry on receiving video clips of Bhargav wherein she is seen accepting ₹8,000 for conducting abortion, and during investigation, it came on record that misokare/misoprostol tablet was given, which is used for terminating pregnancy.

Both Bhargav and Kaur are on the run since being booked in the matter. Bhargav was suspended on February 23 by Haryana health minister Anil Vij after the video surfaced.