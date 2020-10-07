Accused wanted in bank robbery case in UP arrested from Thane

cities

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:19 IST

The crime branch unit 1 on Thursday arrested an accused wanted in HDFC Bank robbery case which occurred in October last year. The robbers had fled with cash ₹13.20 lakhs from the bank.

The accused identified as Salman Abdul Kudus, 22, was involved in the robbery of an Uttar Pradesh-based branch of HDFC, where four of his teammates threatened the bank officials and looted ₹13.20 lakh, in the month of October last year. The case has been registered in Pharenda Police station of UP under Indian Penal Code sections, 394, 411, 506, 120.

An officer said, “Uttar Pradesh police received information that the accused is hiding near Bhiwandi. We have formed a team to help the UP police. With the help of his photo, we have started the search in every godown and residential places of migrants when we have received a tip-off that he will be coming near Kunja Vihar shop in Thane to meet someone so we laid a trap and arrested him. we have handover him to UP police.”