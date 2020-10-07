e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Accused wanted in bank robbery case in UP arrested from Thane

Accused wanted in bank robbery case in UP arrested from Thane

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:19 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

The crime branch unit 1 on Thursday arrested an accused wanted in HDFC Bank robbery case which occurred in October last year. The robbers had fled with cash ₹13.20 lakhs from the bank.

The accused identified as Salman Abdul Kudus, 22, was involved in the robbery of an Uttar Pradesh-based branch of HDFC, where four of his teammates threatened the bank officials and looted ₹13.20 lakh, in the month of October last year. The case has been registered in Pharenda Police station of UP under Indian Penal Code sections, 394, 411, 506, 120.

An officer said, “Uttar Pradesh police received information that the accused is hiding near Bhiwandi. We have formed a team to help the UP police. With the help of his photo, we have started the search in every godown and residential places of migrants when we have received a tip-off that he will be coming near Kunja Vihar shop in Thane to meet someone so we laid a trap and arrested him. we have handover him to UP police.”

top news
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Curran joins Dhoni in dressing room
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Curran joins Dhoni in dressing room
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
‘No govt ever invoked sedition after rape’: Congress to Yogi Adityanath
‘No govt ever invoked sedition after rape’: Congress to Yogi Adityanath
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In