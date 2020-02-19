Admn plans to bring city on state’s tourism map with ‘Hisar Darshan’

cities

The Hisar administration is planning to launch a bus service, Hisar Darshan, which will show tourists around the city that offers an expansive historical experience.

In this regard, Hisar deputy commissioner (DC) Priyanka Soni convened a meeting of officials from 30 odd departments and asked them to gather details of all historical sites in the district.

The main aim to identify such sites, she said, is to make the city a tourist hub and offer the vast array of knowledge to those interested in the history of Hisar.

The officials will be submitting the comprehensive report to the DC on Thursday.

“There are many sites in Hisar which hold historical significance. Thus, a bus service will be launched in April to show tourists around the city,” DC Soni said.

“There are many plans that have been set in motion to assist tourists and support this ambitious project. For instance, guides will be appointed who would accompany tourists to each site and inform about their historical relevance,” she added.

Government public relation officer Surender Kumar Saini said, “Several foreigners come to Delhi just to satiate their fascination towards history. Similarly, Haryana also possess rich culture of Harappan era.”

He said that it was highly likely that many tourists who come to Delhi would also visit Hisar after this project as the distance between the two cities is just 180km.

Places of Interest

Gujari Mahal: Located about 100 metres away from Hisar bus stand, Gujari Mahal was built by Firoz Shah Tughlaq for his beloved queen Gujari about 675 years ago

Asigarh Fort (Hansi fort): It is also known as Prithviraj Chauhan fort and has been declared a centrally protected monument by the Archaeological Survey of India. This fort is more than 1,000 years old and the ancient fort was surviving till 1857, when its greater part was demolished

Ancient mound, Agroha: The site of Agroha is traditionally believed to be the capital of legendry king Maharaja Agrasena of Agrawal community. A hoard of coins, including four Indo-Greek, one punch-marked and another 51 coins of Agrodaka, were found from the site during excavation

Lal Sadak, Hansi: This is the place where freedom fighters were crushed under a road roller in the wake of the 1857 revolt

Rakhigarhi Mounds: The site of Rakhigarh is one of the five known biggest townships of Harappan civilisation on Indian subcontinent. Five interconnected mounds spread in a huge area form the Rakhigarhi’s unique site. Two mounds, out of five, were thickly populated

Deer park: Only 7km from the main city of Hisar on Barwala road, the park attracts children as well as adults who are keen to see wildlife. Animals such as blackbucks, deers and chinkara are kept there