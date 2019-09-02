Afghan patient of oral cancer gets crucial surgery done in Lucknow

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:34 IST

A patient of oral cancer from Afghanistan in need of a crucial operation, which could not be conducted in his home country or the neighbouring Pakistan, finally got the surgery performed in Lucknow. In Pakistan, he reportedly went to the hospital established by PM Imran Khan to seek treatment.

Dr Anurag Yadav, oral and maxillofacial surgeon who operated upon him, said, “The patient from Afghanistan went to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s hospital in Peshawar for treatment of his oral cancer, but he could not be successfully treated there. He then opted to be operated on in India.”

“The surgical methods used in Pakistan were not that advanced, so, surgery was not performed there,” said Dr Yadav.

The doctor said that the case was challenging, as the cancer had spread deep into the throat and the neck region had a node.

“Even money was a problem. We conducted the challenging procedure and also arranged for plastic surgery to be performed on his tongue free of charge. We did not want lack of finances to restrict the patient from being able to speak properly after the procedure,” he said.

The patient said he first came to know about Dr Yadav through a renowned dentist in Afghanistan, after which he obtained further information through the internet and travelled to Lucknow.

Dr Yadav said that the patient required radiotherapy and chemotherapy as well, which would be performed when he returned to Afghanistan.

“This case is another example that India can be a leader in medical tourism. There are many centres in the country that perform advanced surgeries and regularly get patients from other nations,” said Dr Yadav.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 21:34 IST