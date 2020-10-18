e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / After a delay of seven months, north MCD sends ‘incomplete’ sets of textbooks to schools

After a delay of seven months, north MCD sends ‘incomplete’ sets of textbooks to schools

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:31 IST
Fareeha Iftikhar
Fareeha Iftikhar
         

New Delhi: Seven months into the academic session, a large number of students enrolled in schools run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation are still waiting for their textbooks, senior officials have told HT, a delay that has further disrupted a session where several students are struggling to access classes online. Further, officials at some schools, where textbooks arrived last week — after more than half the academic session is over — alleged that they have received incomplete sets of books.

The south and the east municipal corporations have already distributed books among students enrolled in their schools. However, schools run by the north civic body are still found wanting in this regard.

The north MCD runs over 700 schools, where around 350,000 students are enrolled.

The principal of a north MCD school in Kirari said a majority of their students do not have access to online education, and in the absence of textbooks, have largely been left out of the learning entirely this session.

“Parents of most of our students are daily wage workers, which is why they do not regularly collect worksheets for their children from the school. If these students have textbooks, they will at least read or write something at home. If this continues, I fear it will be really difficult to get them back to the classrooms when schools reopen,” said the principal, who asked not to be named.

To bridge the existing digital divide, schools run by the state government and civic bodies have been providing hard copies of assignment sheets to students who do not own the requisite electronic devices.

Several principals said their schools received textbooks last week, but not for all classes.

The principal at a north MCD school in Jahangirpuri said they have not received books for classes 4 and 5.

“How are you supposed to teach students using just worksheets? They need books. The books for classes 1 to 3 arrived after seven months, and now we don’t know how much time it will take to get the renaming sets of books,” the principal said.

Despite several attempts, north MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti did not respond to texts and calls requesting comment.

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said the delay was down to the prevailing situation and a lack of funds.

“We have now started sending textbooks to the schools. We have already sent some books to schools of at least five zones. The schools who received half the books will get the remaining sets in the coming weeks,” he said.

top news
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In