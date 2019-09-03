Ahead of PU elections, two president nominees named among 101 potential troublemakers

cities

Two of the four candidates in the race for president’s post of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) besides one vying for the general secretary post are named in the list of potential troublemakers prepared by Chandigarh Police ahead of the elections.

The council goes to the polls on September 6.

The two presidential candidates on the list are Chetan Chaudhary, who is representing the Student Organisation of India (SOI) alliance, and Nikhil Narmeta of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) alliance. Chetan is a student of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and resides in Hostel No. 3. Nikhil studies in Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology.

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu of the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), who is the race for the general secretary post as the Panjab University Student Union (PUSU) nominee, also figures on the list that names around 101 people.

Police prepare such a list every year before elections as a preventive measure to maintain peace on the campus. Each person named in the list is summoned and asked to fill a bond for ₹10,000 with the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), with the surety of keeping peace for a period of one year. Police can also arrest such a person anytime if found indulging in violent activities.

“These proceedings act as a deterrent for students, who could indulge in any kind of violence or can commit a cognisable offence inside the campus during student elections,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Charanjit Singh Virk, who is the official spokesperson of the department. “Barring a few, majority don’t have any criminal record. Proceedings become necessary to maintain peace on campus.”

A police official privy to the matter some of the students mentioned on the list have FIRs registered against them during campus clashes.”

Meanwhile, Chetan said: “This is a routine process. I have done nothing wrong. I strongly believe in value-based student politics and never indulge in any unfair activity.” Nikhil said he was not aware of the list as he had been busy in campaigning.

